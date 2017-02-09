Milton Keynes volunteer opportunities - can you help?

Research suggests that volunteering is good for our health.

Here are some local causes looking for support - perhaps one of the roles will suit you?

Milton Point Hub is the Southern Flagship Operation for Oxfam Online Shop and receive a high volume of quality donated stock daily.

The team work together to identify desirable items and create listings in order to offer them for sale online to a worldwide audience.

Dispatch Volunteers are responsible for fulfilling customer orders and accurately picking and packing items to be sent using a dispatch note and an organised system for locating the clothes/accessories.

Visual attention to detail to locate the clothes, and ability to pack parcels efficiently is needed.

This is an ideal opportunity to gain warehouse-based work experience.

Relate can offer volunteering opportunities in a number of ways, mainly as evening/weekend receptionists but they also occasionally need volunteer support for specific projects/pieces of work during the day.

It involves the support of volunteer receptionists on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings (5.00pm - 7.00pm & 6.45pm – 9.15pm), and Saturday mornings (8.45am – 1.15pm).

They would like to expand volunteering opportunities at other times too, so if you think you can help at other times for one off pieces of work they would love to hear from you.

Swan Credit Union is a non-for profit financial cooperative owned and run by its members, helping people to save and borrow at affordable rates.

Swan Credit Union provides services in Milton Keynes. As a small social enterprise, the Board of Directors currently play a key role in both setting and developing strategy and overseeing the operations of the business.

They are currently looking for someone who is willing to support the development and delivery of a marketing plan for specific loan products, with a particular focus on Milton Keynes. This may involve organising advertising, drafting promotions and networking with partner organisations.

Volunteers with senior management and marketing experience and skills are encouraged.

They also require the support of a Volunteer Assistant to the Development Officer, assisting in the work with partner organisations and general promotion of the Credit Union to residents of Milton Keynes.

Interested in any of these roles? You can visit Volunteer Connect, the new volunteering platform for Milton Keynes, to register your details: www.communityactionmk.org or call on 01908 661623 or at volunteering@communityactionmk.org

Alternatively, come along to their weekly drop in session on a Thursday at Acorn House between 10 am - 12 noon to chat to an advisor.