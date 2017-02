Wrap up warm because it’s going to be a cold one today.

The cloudy sky will stick around until this afternoon with temperatures peaking at 4 °C.

There’s slow traffic on the A5 in Hockliffe at the A4012 Leighton Road junctionif you’re heading down towards Bedfordshire/Luton.

More queues on the A5, but instead heading towards Northamptonshire.

Expect delays in Potterspury at the Poundfield Road junction.