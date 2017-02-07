Milton Keynes weather and traffic update: congestion on the M1

A cloudy but mild start to Tuesday (February 7) with sunny spells expected this afternoon.

Temperatures sticking around 5 °C this morning with highs later on at 8 °C.

Mile Tree Road, near Leighton Buzzard, is blocked in both directions between the Eastern Way junction and the Vandyke Road junction.

The blockage is said to be caused by an accident between a car and a horse.

Motorists should expect long delays if they are using the M1 this morning.

Long queues have formed on the M1 southbound trailing back from Junction 10 for Luton.

No accidents appear to have been reported and all lanes are open.