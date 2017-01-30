Milton Keynes weight loss coach helped members lose 400 stone combined in 2016

Lisa Harper hashelped thousands of local Milton Keynes residents over the years towards a healthier weight and lifestyle – and now she has been recognised for her outstanding service to Weight Watchers members in the area.

Earlier this month, Lisa was awarded Weight Watchers Diamond Coach status at her Tuesday morning meeting in The Slug & Lettuce, Central Milton Keynes. The award, which celebrates coaches who have provided exceptional support to their members during their weight loss journey, is only given out once every two years to a select group of Weight Watchers experts across the country.

In 2016 alone, Lisa helped her members shed approximately 5,600lbs (400 stone) with a plan personalised to each member’s age, gender, BMI and lifestyle.

Coach Lisa, who has lost over three stone herself, is committed to helping every member achieve their goal and will equip local residents with the skills and techniques required to build a positive relationship between food, mind and body for good.

Shenley Brook End meeting member Katie Slade says the accolade is very well-deserved: “Lisa is a real inspiration to me and the other members in our meeting.

“She always provides great tips, tricks and support to help us achieve our weight loss goals and develop healthier habits. I have lost two and a half stone with Lisa and I’ve never felt better.”

It is the first time Lisa has been awarded Diamond Leader status, she said: “I’m so proud of my members and what they’ve achieved.

“It has been a fantastic year and to receive this award for doing something I love is amazing, it’s great to see my members enjoying the food they love and jumping off the scales happy.”

To find out more about Lisa’s Weight Watchers meetings call Lisa on 07900 563618, or visit www.weightwatchers.com/uk to find out about other meetings in Milton Keynes.