Milton Keynes weight-loss consultants get chance to meet top TV host

Two weight-loss consultants from MK have got ‘the magic touch’ for weight loss says TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Amie Craddock and Ann Hancock were delighted to get a chance to meet Stephen when he presented the Slimming World Awards.

Amie, who runs a Slimming World group at The Masonic Hall, said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months for Slimming World.

She said: “It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week I feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when I met Stephen.

“He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired me and now I feel super motivated to support even more people in Milton Keynes to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.”

Stephen, who presents Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, said he was thrilled to meet Amie and Ann at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He added: “I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards.

“The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.

“So many slimmers talked about how their weight loss has allowed them to start really living and be the people that they always dreamed of being – doing things they previously thought they couldn’t, from running for miles to playing with their children and grandchildren.”