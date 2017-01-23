Milton Keynes woman could represent the UK at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

Holly Brewer, 21, from Milton Keynes is one of six singers hoping to represent the UK in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

On Friday 27, live from London’s world-famous Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, Holly will sing in front of a panel of judges and the nation.

The ‘You Decide’ show will be broadcast live on BBC Two at 7.30pm with self-confessed Eurovision superfan, Mel Giedroyc, returning as presenter.

The singers will compete for the honour of representing the United Kingdom at the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The six competing songs were announced today on the official BBC Eurovision site.

Holly will be singing ‘I Wish I Loved You More’ penned by Kevin Fisher, Courtney Harrell, Laurell Barker, Mattias Franda, Johan Asgarde and Oliver Lundstrom.

For more visit her website www.hollybrewer.co.uk