Milton Keynes woman forced to live with 30 households’ black sacks of rubbish

Living on Redhouse Park estate is rubbish for Sharon Nolan - 30 household’s worth of rubbish, to be precise.

For Sharon’s Aldwyck housing association flat is built around a communal bin area that causes smells and flies all year round.

“It’s all around two sides of the flat and my bedroom window opens out of to rubbish dumped by all 30 my neighbours. It’s disgusting,” she said.

“It should never have been built as an integral part of any flat.”

Sharon, 46, says she has complained constantly to her housing association and environmental health to no avail.

“The smell and flies are so bad that I can’t open my windows. I can’t stand it much longer. the design means it’s an inegral part of my flat and ?i can’t get away from it.” she said.

Sharon’s flat is two storeys but a large corner of the square building was designed as a large bin cupbaord to serve nearby residents.

This week Aldwyck housing promised they would keep the area disinfected and look at ways to relocate the bin area from the Pond Gate flat.

A spokesman said: “In response to a complaint from Ms Nolan, Aldwyck Housing Group has arranged for the bin store area at Pond Gate to be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis. We have written to all residents to remind them of the need to dispose of rubbish correctly. At our inspection yesterday afternoon the area was clean and tidy. We accept that the design of the property means that the location of the bin store is not ideal, and we are sorry that Ms Nolan has had cause to complain about its condition, however as yet we have not identified an alternative location for it. We will continue to inspect the area regularly and will arrange additional cleans or clearances as necessary.

She promised: “We will actively investigate relocating it.”