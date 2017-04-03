Milton Keynes woman jailed for having sex with underage boys

A married mother had ‘striptease’ sex with three underage boys as young as 13 at the same time, a court heard on Friday.

Amanda Tompkins, 39, invited the youngsters to her ‘party house’ where she would allow them to drink and take drugs before engaging them in sexual acts.

The families of her victims stormed out of the courtroom at Aylesbury Crown Court as details of her sordid abuse were read out.

Prosecutor Kim Preston told the court: “The offences took place in a four month period in the spring of 2016.

“It’s fair to say that some of the boys involved were reticent to fully describe what had happened with the defendant.

“They were no doubt confused and embarrassed about what was happening to them.

“The defendant looked for her own home to be viewed as her party house. She would allow for young visitors to drink and smoke cigarettes.”

The court heard they smoked cannabis in her garden and ‘she created a rather free and easy environment for these visitors to spend time’.

Tomkins could be seen shaking her head as she appeared on a video link from jail before Judge Francis Sheridan.

She previously admitted sexually abusing six underage boys as young as 13 on four occasions at her home in Milton Keynes last year.

Judge Sheridan branded depraved Tompkins “a dreadful mother” as he jailed her for seven years.

He said: “Putting it bluntly, madam, you are sex mad. As simple as that - anything goes, doesn’t matter the age, doesn’t matter what stage of sobriety you were in.

“Amanda Tompkins, you pleaded guilty to a most dreadful catalogue of sexual offending and abuse of young boys.

“You abused them systematically, you ran an open house, that’s how it was put, and for that you should read, you ran a house of abuse with you as the abuser.

Tompkins cried as he said: “You were a dreadful mother. It gives me no pleasure in saying that but I am duty bound to say it.

“You sexually abused the children whilst you two younger children were in the house.

“Your definition of an adult and that of the law is completely different.

“Any age would do and one of these youngsters was only days from his 14th birthday.

“Your home was a lure of your own sexual abuse of children by allowing smoking underage, by allowing illegal drugs in your garden.”

He blasted Tompkins as a “disgrace of a mother” before saying she made a false allegation of rape against one of her victims.

“Let’s not duck it, that’s a false allegation of rape on that young man and the sentence of having been found guilty of rape would be six years in prison - all your fault,” said the judge.

Speaking of the victim impact statements, Judge Sheridan added: “One word that describes all of these cases - devastating - their lives as youngsters have been wrecked, it’s as simple as that.

The judge addressed the victims who were sat in court and said: “You must not let her win, you have to work hard to succeed at school so you can show, ‘you didn’t defeat me’.”

Tompkins was jailed for seven years concurrently for all eight counts of sex abuse but her sentence will be cut by 15 per cent because of her guilty pleas.

The prosecution said: “The defendant became rather suggestive in the boys’ presence, overtly sexual in her words and behaviour.”

Disgusted parents left the court room as the prosecutor said of the third incident where boys had visited her home about a month later.

The court heard Tompkins later boasted about having sex with one of her victims before the last of her abuse happened on May 6.

The prosecution said boys had visited her home to find Tompkins “was obviously under influence of alcohol...and tried to cajole and encourage the boys into having sex with her.”

Referring to Tompkins’ young children, the prosecutor said: “In almost all of these occasions certainly the young children were always present in the house.”

The court heard Tompkins was arrested after teachers at the victims’ school overheard them talking about her.

The mother first denied being able to have sex to police because of medical reasons.

The prosecutor then revealed Tompkins admitted she did have sex with adult men and accused one of her victims of raping her at her home on March 18.

The court heard that detectives found a huge amount of sordid sex images and messages to her victims when they seized Tompkins’ phone.

Ms Preston said: “The download of her phone showed a vast number of images of her in various stages of undress including her engaging in sexual activities with a female being described by the boys as being present at some stages at the house.

“There was a suggestion that she had taken an abortion in order to get rid of the pregnancy as a result of having sex with one.

“She had no regard for the legal age of consent.

“They are of course, you honour, children nonetheless, and as your honour rightly says the law protects them from women such as this and of themselves.”

The court was read victim impact statements from Tompkins’ victims.

They told of how they had developed behavioural problems and had been excluded from school, had difficult relationships with women and were accused of being a ‘snake’ for speaking to police by their peers.

“I’ve left school on at least 10 occasions because of this - if someone tries to talk to me about it I just can’t cope.

“Because of my trouble at school I’ve been put on half time table.

“I struggle to maintain my friendships with one of my best friends, this is because he lives near Amanda.”

Judge Sheridan described a particular underage victim and said Tompkins had “taken advantage of someone who was already vulnerable”.

It was understood from his mother, who can also not be identified, that he had learning difficulties.

Another victim said he became a drug addict and ran away from home because of Tompkins.

“Everyone at school know about what happened and keeps talking about it and taking the mickey or calling me a snake,” he said.

Speaking of his reluctance to give a statement to police, he said: “At first I thought it was a joke.

“I was worried that I had done something wrong. When initially I didn’t tell the police the full truth about what happened because I was embarrassed, I was seriously afraid that I would get into trouble with the police.

“I began smoking a lot more cannabis, I started selling all my belongings.

“When I sold everything I resorted to stealing from my family from our Christmas savings.

“I ran away, I’ve suffered from outburst of anger where I’ve smashed things up and hurt myself in the process.”

The court also heard Tompkins was a “rather aggressive and abusive” mother who assaulted her children before having sex with an adult boyfriend in her living room.

Defending Tompkins, Peter Du Feu said she had become ‘lonely’ and suffered from ‘low self-esteem’ after described her ‘explosion’ of crimes as the ‘perfect storm’ after her marriage with the father of her children broke down.

He added: “The defendant was a stay-at-home mother and as far as I’m aware until the awful circumstances of matters with your honour deals with today there was no suggestions of difficulties at home.”

She will be a registered sex offender and has to comply with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order banning her from contacting underage boys or girls for life.