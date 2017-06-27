Milton Keynes woman lends a helping paw for Roodi the ‘Quasimodo’ pooch

A dog rescued from Bosnia with a badly twisted leg is the subject of a city-wide appeal to help him walk normally.

Roodi Rascal’s back leg is so deformed that it splays out almost at a right angle from his body.

But the disability does not stop the fun-loving pooch from living life to the full, said his fosterer Katrina Poole.

“He walks on three legs, all hunched up, so he looks like Quasimodo. He can only go slowly, but it doesn’t stop him having an exceptionally sweet and loving nature,” she said.

However, Roodi’s painstaking gait is causing problems for the twisted leg, which drags along the ground as he walks.

Vets fear he could face severe arthritis or years of pain if the leg becomes infected.

They believe the leg was badly broken when Roodi was a stray pup in Bosnia. Without treatment, the bones fused together at the wrong angle.

“He must have been in terrible pain while it healed. It breaks my heart to think what he went through,” said Katrina, who lives on Great Holm.

One solution is to reset it the leg, while the other is amputation and even a prosthetic limb to allow Roodi to walk and run properly . But either would involve hefty vets bills beyond the budget of the charity that rescued 18-month-old Roodi.

Now Katrina has taken the matter into her own hands and launched a Facebook page for Roodi together with an appeal to raise £1,500. Already dog-lovers have responded with more than £500 in donations.

“I’m determined to get his leg fixed while he’s still young enough to make a full recovery,” said Katrina.