Milton Keynes woman turns to local weight loss group after medical diagnosis

A Milton Keynes woman has shared her weight loss journey after the diagnosis of a liver condition caused her to pile on the pounds.

Sixty-one-year-old Wendy was diagnosed with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in December 2010. PBC is an autoimmune disease where antibodies attack bile ducts which can cause damage to the liver. Wendy was prescribed medication to slow the progression down but admits that she struggled to deal with the diagnosis, turning to food for comfort:

Wendy, before her weightloss journey

“Before my diagnosis blood tests showed that I was anemic. I took iron tablets for two years before my levels were within normal range, but I wasn’t feeling any better. After blood tests diagnosed me with PBC I really struggled to deal with it, and food became my comfort,” she said.

“I knew I had to lose some weight but it was hard to feel motivated. Following an ultra sound at the hospital, I then got told that I had a fatty liver. At that stage I knew I had to do something as it was affecting my daily life – I was struggling to get and up and down to play with the grandchildren.”

Wendy decided to go along to her Weight Watchers meeting as her daughter had lost a lot of weight through the programme.

Wendy has lost four stone through the programme, dropped four dress sizes in the process. Despite having PBC, she is much healthier and happier.

“I still have PBC, and will have for the rest of my life, but my last blood tests were normal and my doctor has said that the weight loss has helped to make that happen.

“My time at Weight Watchers has been fantastic – I’ve made friends, had fun, laughed and lost weight in the process,” she added.

“I know that as long as I keep attending the meetings and planning my meals that I will stay on track.”

