Milton Keynes Youth Cabinet awarded £30,000

Milton Keynes’ Youth Cabinet (YCAB) is set to be awarded £30,000 over the next three years, giving them the responsibility and freedom to make financial decisions about issues that affect young people in the city.

The decision, subject to approval in the council’s budget in February, will see the group receive £10,000 a year over the next three years to use to fulfil their priorities.

While YCAB has worked closely with the council’s Cabinet in the past, for example to introduce a fairer flat-rate fare for bus travel, this move takes one step further by devolving financial responsibility to the group.

“Awarding this funding cements our commitment to young people; the future of our city,” said council leader Pete Marland.

“Cuts that have taken place since 2010 have often fallen disproportionately onto the shoulders of services for young people. As elected representatives of young people, I believe that the Youth Cabinet should be able to prioritise and make decisions directly.

He added: “We were extremely impressed by YCAB’s recent anti-bullying campaign which had been inspired by the views of young people. While I’m sure the funding will never be enough to completely meet their ambitions as a group, I believe giving them the responsibility for their own budget will help them identify what is important to support our growing and diverse youth population.”

YCAB member Rachel Grimer-James, said: “We are really pleased to have been awarded this funding. We will listen to what young people tell us is important to them and use our budget carefully to deliver our priorities. It will give us the opportunity to have a greater impact on the lives of young people who we represent living in Milton Keynes. We are very excited about what we will be able to do in our next term as Youth Cabinet.

Members of YCAB will be asked to make two presentations a year to Cabinet, one highlighting how they will allocate the funding and one to update on the progress and success of what the funding has been used for.