Milton Keynes youth football club score sponorship deal

Newton Leys Youth Football Club based in MK are celebrating after securing a cash boost from Taylor Wimpey South Midlands to purchase new kit.

The housebuilder, which is currently building high-quality new homes at its Willow Lake development in Newton Leys, has donated £500 to the club to purchase new match kits for its 17 players in the U10s and U13s teams.

Charlene Carr, club manager for Youth Network MK’s Newton Leys Youth FC, said: “The club has been running since October and we’re still growing – we’re actually in the process of becoming affiliated with the Football Association, so the kids are so excited about the new kits. It helps gives them a sense of belonging.

“With there being lots of lakes in Newton Leys, there isn’t much flat land to be able to play football, so Taylor Wimpey have also helped out by inviting us to play on the grass area in front of their offices so that we could get started.

“To receive this further investment from Taylor Wimpey is fantastic for us as it helps to us to look and feel more like a professional club.”

The teams will be sporting a brand new green and orange strip to match the club colours, adorned with the Taylor Wimpey logo and club badge.

“We’re hoping to start competing in the Milton Keynes and Border Counties Youth Football League next season,” continues Charlene.

“Everyone at the club is really appreciative of Taylor Wimpey’s support – it helps us to progress at a quicker pace and continue to increase our numbers.

“As Taylor Wimpey has built most of the new homes in Newton Leys, and they’re involved in the community centre, it’s fantastic that they’re supporting local causes and we’re really grateful for their donation.”

Gareth Jacob, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, added: “We feel it’s extremely important to support the communities in which we build our new homes, so we were thrilled to donate £500 to Newton Leys Youth FC.

“We wish the club all the best for the rest of the season and hope the team enjoy wearing their new kit.”

Further information about Taylor Wimpey developments across the region is available by calling 01908 544800, or by visiting www.taylorwimpey.co.uk