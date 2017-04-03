Mini Moo Scooterthon in Milton Keynes will raise funds for Willen Hospice

Willen Hospice will be hosting its second annual Scooterthon in May at Willen Lake North.

Hundreds are expected to get on their scooters and take part in the Scooterthon, which starts outside the Hospice gardens, and many children are raising sponsorship to support the specialist end of life care provided by Willen Hospice.

To continue to support patients and their loved ones, Willen Hospice needs to raise £3.6 million every year – that works out at around £7 per minute.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, events manager at Willen Hospice said: “We are very excited for our second Mini Moo scooterthon! There will be medals and goodies for all the children who take part. We can’t wait to see everyone at the starting line on Sunday 21st May.”

To book a place and find out more details, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/scooterthon