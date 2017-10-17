Minister visits motivational Health and Social Care programme in Milton Keynes

Sports Minister, Tracey Crouch MP, has paid a visit to a partnership health and social care programme in Milton Keynes.

The programme helps people with lung conditions to manage their condition and live healthier, happier lives.

The visit, arranged as part of the MK50 celebrations, is recognising The Keep Active Keep Well programme. The programme started from an initial idea developed by the British Lung Foundation.

Its aim is to help patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) learn more about their condition and show how they can have an active life through a behavioural change exercise programme.

NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), together with the British Lung Foundation, Milton Keynes Council, Sports England, Hertsemere Leisure Trust and Milton Keynes College, jointly developed this innovative programme which is now receiving ministerial recognition.

During the visit the MP spent time speaking to participants attending a session of Keep Active, Keep Well at Bletchley Leisure Centre. She was able to see first-hand one of the sessions and speak with residents and those responsible for the programme.

Dr Nicola Smith, chair of NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group: said: “Keep Active Keep Well is a unique programme that has been developed to support our local residents with COPD. I am delighted that this excellent venture is receiving wider recognition and it is a credit to all those involved.”

Steven Wibberley, chief operating officer at the British Lung Foundation, said: “We’re really grateful to Sports England, who recognise the benefits of exercise and education for people living with a lung condition. We’re honoured that the minister visited our Keep Active Keep Well programme, which is all about encouraging behaviour change.

“It’s an initiative that’s incredibly exciting. The programme provides a fun and social setting for people to improve their lung health.”