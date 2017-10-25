Misconduct hearing against Milton Keynes’ top cop adjourned until April 2018

Thames Valley Police’s Professional Standards Department is investigating allegations of misconduct in connection with Superintendent Gez Chiariello, who remains suspended from duty.

The allegations were assessed as amounting to gross misconduct and a public misconduct hearing was scheduled for October 2017.

The hearing has now been adjourned until April 2018 as further conduct allegations were subsequently received. These allegations have also been assessed as gross misconduct and meet the criteria for a ‘special case hearing’.

The alleged breaches of standards are in relation to Honesty and Integrity, Discreditable Conduct and Disobeying a Lawful Order.

A date is yet to be set however the hearing is expected to be scheduled to take place before the end of 2017.