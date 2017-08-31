Missing Milton Keynes man may have been spotted in shop

Thames Valley Police is making a fresh appeal to trace a missing man from Milton Keynes.

Adrian Tector, aged 36, was reported missing to cops on Monday (August 28) from Milton Keynes.



Adrian is of slim to medium build, around 5ft 10ins, with light brown hair and blue eyes.



Police believe that he might be in the villages south of Buckingham, and that he might have recently been in Winslow.



Adrian is believed to be wearing a black hooded top, red board shorts and black plimsoll shoes, and driving a bronze-coloured Honda HR-V car believed to be with the registration plate of W285 GEJ.



Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Murphy, based at Milton Keynes, said: "We are appealing for information to trace Adrian.



"We are releasing CCTV images from a shop in Winslow of a man that we believe to be Adrian. We believe he might be travelling around villages south of Buckingham.



"We have released an image of the type of vehicle Adrian has access to as it is a distinctive vehicle in an unusual colour.



"We would ask anyone who has seen a vehicle of this make, model and colour to please come forward.



"If Adrian sees this appeal we would ask that he please get in touch as we just want to check he is OK."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 1709 (28/08)."