MK comedian to co-host new programme on Dave

Milton Keynes born comedian Steve McNeil is starring in a new series airing on ‘Dave’.

Steve will be a team captain on new show ‘Go 8 Bit’ hosted by Dara O’Briain.

In the programme celebrities take part in gaming challenges, batted against each other in a range of games and consoles.

The show originated at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where Steve and his partner got the idea “as a bit of fun”.

Steve lived in Galley Hill and went to Radcliffe School, he said: “it’s taken me ten years to get to this point but now I can’t believe my luck.

“I get paid to play computer games, it’s great.”