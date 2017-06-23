MK Dons Set want you to help them celebrate their 10th anniversary

This year is a big year for MK Dons Sport and Education Trust as they turn 10 - and they want to celebrate with the local community.

MK Dons Sport and Education Trust (SET) is an independent charity aligned to Milton Keynes Dons FC, using the brand of the Club as one of its tools of engagement to improve the lives and experiences of thousands of people.

Over the past 10 years, the trust has engaged with more than half million people through a variety of innovative projects focused on improving the educational attainment of local young people, promoting community development within Milton Keynes and surrounding areas, as well as encouraging healthier lifestyles and providing access to sport for people of all abilities.

This year, the SET is celebrating all the work they do and have done in the community over the years - and they would love for you to celebrate too.

SET chief executive John Cove said: ”The last 10 years have been phenomenal, and the reputation of the SET has considerably grown within the Milton Keynes community and surrounding areas, but this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Club, which we are extremely grateful for.

”Not only has SET engaged with local and surrounding community groups, we have engaged globally through our work with organisations such as Special Olympics, Rugby World Cup and The FA - which is something we are all very proud of’

“The work is far from done but we continue to grow our opportunities and these are exciting times for MK Dons SET, as well as MK Dons, as we look to build our new community hub and training ground over the coming years.

“MK Dons SET has made a difference in the community and we are proud that we have contributed to the growth of Milton Keynes.”

Chair of Trustees Simon Ingram said: ”It may seem trite to say the SET has come a long way in 10 years but I do believe that, like the football club, the journey has only just begun. The sheer scale and variety of the things SET offer is wonderful, and the impact on each individual over the last 10 years has been life changing - it’s only fitting we celebrate that last 10 years. It’s fantastic we’ve reached this milestone and look forward to see where we are in the next 10 years.”

MK Dons Chairman Pete Winkelman added: “I’m really proud of how the Sport & Education Trust has developed over the past 10 years and the work that’s been done.

“They now interact with over 50,000 people every year, highlighting just how important they are to Milton Keynes and the local community.

“I’m excited to see how the SET continues to progress over the next 10 years and beyond.”

To celebrate the anniversary, the SET are hosting a week of activities and events in Arena MK during the week beginning on November 13, finishing with a reception in the Houses of Parliament on Monday November 20.

In addition to the week of celebrations, the SET will be partnering and hosting a range of events and projects during the 2017/18 season - including a strong presence on MK Dons matchdays.

If you would like to join the SET in celebrating their 10th birthday by hosting an event, being part of an event or fundraise for the SET then get in touch.

Contact the SET by calling 01908 622888 or emailing SETturns10@mkdonsset.com