MK People Awards launched to honour those to help make Milton Keynes great

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond to make Milton Keynes a better place?

TheMK People Awards are your chance to celebrate the people who make Milton Keynes great.

Held to mark the city’s 50th year, the awards honour the outstanding achievements and commitment of the people who live here.

Award categories will recognise achievements in six categories, YoungAchiever, Sport, Health, Charity, Diversity and Equality, and Community. An overall award winner will also be named.

Launched today, September 14, the awards are being organised by the council, in partnership with MK Citizen, BBC Three Counties Radio and Heart FM.

The awards came about after Councillor Alex Walker raised a motion in council to hold a set of awards that could mark MK’s 50 th year. He said: “This has been a great year for Milton Keynes.

“Our birthday celebrations have put us on the map locally and nationally.

“We know that it’s our people that make MK what it is, so what better way to bring the year to an end than with the MK People Awards. I hope everyone will get nominating so we can give these special people the recognition they deserve.”

Visit www.mkpeople awards.com to find out more and to make a nomination. Hard copies of the form are also available from the council’s Civic and Saxon Court offices, and local libraries.

The closing date is, October 12.

Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony on Monday, November 13, at the council’s offices where the overall award winner will be announced.

The categories are as follows:

Young Achiever

We want to recognise the outstanding effort and levels of achievement of a young person aged 20 or under.

This could be through something they’ve done in their school lives, work lives, in a sporting context or within the wider community.

Sport

Who’s gone the extra mile to make a difference to sport in MK?

We are looking for an individual who is a true sporting inspiration and positive role model, whether they are a participant or work behind the scenes.

Health

This award will recognise that person who has helped to improve the health of our city, or someone who has triumphed over adversity to improve their own health.

Charity

This award will recognise a tireless charity fundraiser or group of fundraisers who have made an outstanding contribution either through their fundraising initiatives, voluntary work or other support.

Diversity and Equality

This award will recognise an individual or organisation which has proactively promoted community cohesion and celebrated diversity in MK through their initiatives which have helped to bring people of all faiths and backgrounds together.

Community

This award will recognise that person who has contributed to their community by either volunteering their time for their community, or initiated a project to bring the community together.