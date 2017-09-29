MK Rose gets a royal visit from Prince William

Crowds of schoolchildren, locals, and charities from Milton Keynes gathered at Campbell Park on Tuesday to meet Prince William.

The royal visit came as part of the MK50 celebrations and saw a new pillar unveiled at MK Rose called ‘The Founders’.

Eager residents waiting for the Prince to arrive were serenaded by pupils from Summerfield School who sang a rendition of ‘We Built This City’ as an ode to Milton Keynes.

Prince William toured the tents that displayed the city’s best offerings by way of innovation, community, and culture.

Patricia Poole was proud to talk to Prince William at the MK Snap stall, as a learner who attends activities.

She said: “He was the first member of the royal family I have ever met and I got to show him my paintings of the concrete cows.”

Members of the MK Dons mental health football club, Luke, Maya, and Daniel, joined Prince William in a game of Foosball at their tent.

Amy Humphries, who works with the mental health footballers, said: “Our players and volunteers come from the mental health ward at Milton Keynes Hospital.

“We provide them with therapeutic activities, such as football, so when they leave hospital they don’t backtrack on their health.”

Joe, 13, is a member of Arts for Health and got to show Prince William his painting of a wolf.

He said: “Prince William told me George would have loved my painting because he also loves wolves.”

The Prince’s tour of local stalls came to an end with William Cowley, where he spoke with the parchment makers from Newport Pagnell who create all royal documentation, including royal wedding certificates.

He then spent time with important figures from Milton Keynes, including the founders themselves and local community members.

Outside the tents, crowds gathered for the Prince’s speech.

Sisters Leonora, 5, and Brianna, 10, had been waiting for over three hours and were extremely excited to get to speak to Prince William.

Amazing Grace Day, Christ The Cornerstone Church, Disability Awareness Day, and International Women’s Day were the four pillars at MK Rose that concluded the royal tour.

Prince William took his final few moments to wish Milton Keynes a happy birthday.

He said: “I have no doubt that the town will continue to thrive over the next 50 years and beyond.

“A very happy birthday to you.”