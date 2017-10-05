MK Snap celebrates 25th anniversary and bids farewell to chief executive

More than 140 friends and supporters of a charity helping adults with learning difficulties has celebrated a milestone.

MK Snap held its 25th anniversary dinner at the Woburn Abbey Sculpture Gallery on Thursday, September 28, when the charity said farewell to one of its stalwart supporters.

Lisa Spearman, vice-chair of the board of trustees, said: “As a charity, we use this occasion to celebrate our successes and to look forward to the next stage in our journey.

“This year will also be an opportunity for us to say goodbye to our current chief executive Maureen McColl.

“Maureen has been with MK Snap for six years. During that time, the organisation has grown substantially and its profile has risen within the Milton Keynes community. On behalf of the board of trustees, I would like to thank Maureen for her hard work and her commitment during this time. I know that she will be missed by the learners, their families, the staff of MK SNAP and the board of trustees. We wish Maureen all the very best in her next ventures.”