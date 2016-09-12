MK woman gives speech at Apple conference

A Milton Keynes woman gave a speech at the Apple conference in San Fransisco last week.

Hannah Catmur, 27, from Bradwell Village appeared on stage last Thursday presenting a segment as part of the phone company’s keynote speech.

She discussed Viewranger, the first hiking app to use GPS featured on the Apple Watch.

Hannah went to school in Deanshanger and went on to study graphic design.

Mum Christine, said: “She has been in San Francisco for a few weeks now and been working in top secret with Apple on this.

“We had no idea what she was doing or that she was going to be on stage in front of millions of people.”