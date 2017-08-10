MMilton Keynes man sentenced to 33 months’ prison for drugs offences

A man has been sentenced to a total of 33 months’ imprisonment for drugs offences following a Police investigation.

Kyle Fallows, aged 23, of the Grove, Newport Pagnell, was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs after appearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on August 3. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced on the same day.

Fallows was arrested on December 29, 2016 after causing damage to a property in Church End, Sherington.

He was found to be in possession of 56g of cocaine and a small quantity of psilocin, sometimes referred to as magic mushrooms.

He was charged with the offences on May 22.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Katrina Walmsley of the Milton Keynes Investigation Hub, said: “This is a fantastic result for Thames Valley Police in the fight against drugs, which has resulted in a significant amount of class A drugs being removed from the streets.

“This case shows how seriously Thames Valley Police takes drugs offences. We will not tolerate offenders who attempt to sell drugs and we work to make arrests wherever possible.”