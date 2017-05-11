Money birds released in Milton Keynes

Origami birds worth cash have been folded and set free at intu Milton Keynes, following new research revealing that unexpectedly finding money is the nation’s most joyful surprise.

A team of experts folded hundreds of origami birds worth £10 each, which are being hidden to surprise and delight shoppers nationwide by intu.

The birds will be hidden around the centre between Friday, May 12 and Sunday, May 14.

The spring release of the origami birds is part of intu’s pledge to make customers smile and follows research that it’s the simple surprises that bring the most happiness. Finding money was voted the South East’s happiest surprise, following by hearing your favourite song come on the radio, getting a refund you thought was a bill, realising it’s a weekend and not a work day and hearing from an old friend unexpectedly.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes said: “We hope our origami birds will put a smile on the faces of the customers lucky enough to find one within our shopping centre. We’re passionate about creating experiences that surprise and delight our customers and whatever type of shopper you are; we’ll have something for you.

“By focusing on key moments both large and small we aim to ensure each and every customer leaves our centres happier than when they arrived.”

For more information and clues on where to find the birds search #intuBirds on Twitter.