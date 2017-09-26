Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis sums up financial freedom for students in Milton Keynes

Denbigh School was delighted to welcome back TV’s Money Saving Expert, Martin Lewis OBE, today on his second visit to talk to more than 200 Denbigh School Sixth Formers.

His presentation on how to start out on the right path to long-term financial independence will also feature in a new Open University course.

The eight session course, Managing My Money for Young Adults’ will be launched this Autumn to coincide with the 2017/18 academic year. It will include how young people spend their money and the risks associated with online shopping, the financial consequences of moving into higher education and effective management of personal debt.

Appreciative that Martin again took the time out of his busy schedule to speak with the students, Denbigh School’s Headteacher, Andy Squires, said: “Over 300 students got the opportunity in June this year to hear Martin speak and they were so enthused with his what they learnt about how to manage their personal finances, that we were pleased that Martin agreed to come back and talk to the new intake of Year 12s.

“We hope that other young people will take advantage of this excellent free course, which can be studied at home or in schools and is accessible through the OU’s free social learning platform, OpenLearn.”