Money saving expert sums up financial freedom for students

Television’s Martin Lewis OBE has delighted sixth form students with a return visit to their school.

The money saving expert addressed over 200 students at Denbigh School with a fact-filled presentation on how to plan for long-term financial independence.

This lecture is also featured in a new eight-session Open University course, ‘Managing My Money for Young Adults’.

The free course can be studied at home or in schools and is accessible through the Open University’s free social learning platform, OpenLearn.

Topics covered include the risks associated with online shopping, the financial consequences of moving into higher education and effective management of personal debt.

Headteacher Andy Squires said: “Over 300 students got the opportunity in June this year to hear Martin speak and they were so enthused by what they learnt about how to manage their personal finances that we were pleased that Martin agreed to come back and talk to the new intake of Year 12s.”