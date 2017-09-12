More than 100 jobs set to be axed at Cranfield University

Cranfield University has today announced plans to reduce the number of staff.

The University expects this to impact around 113 out of 1,622 jobs across the University, but has given no timeline of when people may be made redundant.

Sir Peter Gregson, vice-chancellor and chief executive said the job losses were 'regrettable'.

He said: “We need to ensure that Cranfield continues to be fit for the future and that we maintain our position as a world-class postgraduate university.

“The world within which we work is changing very rapidly and will continue to evolve. The global economy and higher education funding, the way people learn and conduct research, student and customer expectations, and growing international competition all require us to adapt and innovate.

“In moving forward, we need to continue to strengthen our reputation and resilience. At this point in time, we need to grow our income and cut our costs.

"Regrettably, this means that some job losses will be necessary. We must focus on those areas of excellence and distinctive strength which will contribute to the future growth and success of the University, enhancing the student experience and meeting the needs of our customers in Government and industry.”