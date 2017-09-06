More than 1000 new school places created in Milton Keynes

More than 1000 new school places have been created by Milton Keynes Council this year, meaning that more children than ever can attend a school close to home.

Once again the council has ensured that all those who applied to start school this week were able to do so without the need for temporary classrooms.

The council has invested £16m in creating the places through projects including the expansion of Oxley Park Academy onto a second site at Shenley Wood, and the opening of Fairfields Primary School. Slated Row School, for children with mild learning difficulties, has also been expanded onto a second site at Kents Hill, set to open in January 2017.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “Despite our rapidly expanding population, Milton Keynes is proving it can keep pace with the demand for high quality school places.

“We are committed to planning sufficient places and have an ambitious school building plan that aims to ensure all children in Milton Keynes can attend a good school close to where they live. I am delighted that our team have worked so collaboratively with schools and building contractors to plan these places, and deliver them within budget.”