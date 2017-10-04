More than 1500 seasonal positions available at Amazon in Milton Keynes

Amazon has announced it is creating 1500 seasonal positions at its fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes this festive season.

General manager Claudio Innocente said: “We look forward to welcoming more than 1,500 seasonal workers at Milton Keynes to play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers during the Christmas season. We plan all year round for the festive period and the increase in people at our site to provide a positive work environment with a series of fun events that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Recruitment for seasonal roles is now underway through local recruitment agencies. Further information about working at Amazon can be found at www.jobsatamazon.co.uk