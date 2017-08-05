MP climbs aboard to discuss future of bus services in Milton Keynes

MP Iain Stewart visited the Arriva depot to discuss the future of bus services for Milton Keynes.

Mr Stewart, MP for MK South, dropped in in support of this year’s ‘Catch the Bus Week’ campaign, where he climbed aboard one of the company’s new buses.

He discussed bus services across Milton Keynes, Arriva’s investment in clean air technology with its latest hybrid vehicles, the use of internet and mobile phone apps to make travelling easier, and the success of Arriva’s ground-breaking fleet of electric buses which are currently being trialled in Milton Keynes.

Mr Stewart is chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Smart Cities and was particularly keen to hear about innovations with vehicle and digital app technology.

He said: “It was very helpful to discuss innovations in this form of public transport and to learn how Arriva Buses intend to bring them to benefit the people of Milton Keynes.”

Area manager Mr Maq Alibhai added: “We appreciate Iain taking time out of his busy schedule to visit our Milton Keynes depot and we were delighted to have the opportunity to show him around and talk to him about how we are using technology to make travelling by bus easier and cleaner than ever.

“With around 5 billion journeys made each year, bus is the most frequently used form of public transport and we are proud to play our part in reducing congestion and vehicle emissions on our roads.”

Now in its 5th year, ‘Catch the Bus Week’ - which is held each July and is spearheaded by Greener Journeys - was launched to raise awareness of the vast economic, environmental and social benefits of taking the bus as well as encouraging the public to give bus travel a try.