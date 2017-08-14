MP pushes to make inconsiderate pavement parking illegal in Milton Keynes

City MP Iain Stewart is urging the government to introduce a law to curb pavement parking on behalf of visually impaired people in MK.

He is endorsing a campaign by Guide Dogs charity to make pavement parking an offence.

He said: “Nobody should be forced to brave traffic by cars parked on the pavement. Blind and particularly sighted people should be able to walk the streets without fear.”

Research by Guide Dogs shows 54 per cent of UK drivers admit to parking on the pavement, with more than a quarter of them doing so a few times a month or more.

More than half of these do think about the impact upon people with sight loss, but park there anyway.

Such parking also has a huge impact on parents with buggies and wheelchair users.