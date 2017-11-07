Search

MP visits Spinal Injuries Association HQ in Milton Keynes

Iain Stewart (second left) during his visit to the centre
Iain Stewart MP for Milton Keynes South visited the headquarters of the Spinal Injuries Association in Milton Keynes last week.

He met members of staff at the national charity that supports people with spinal injuries, learning about the challenges that they face and how the charity helps people with spinal cord injuries lead fulfilled lives.

For more information on the charity visit www.spinal.co.uk