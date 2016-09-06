Muddy weekend for family with cancer charity close to the heart

A team of over fifty women are planning to get pretty muddy to remember 31-year-old Erin Pezzella from Milton Keynes who died from cancer.

Erin’s sisters, Carol and Jo Pezzella, urged family and friends to take part in Cancer Research UK’s first ‘Pretty Muddy’ event in Milton Keynes at Willen Lake on Saturday – almost five years to the day Erin lost her battle with breast cancer.

Erin Pezzella

Their father also died from cancer ten years ago, aged just 55, after the disease which started in his bowel spread to his liver.

A fundraiser with Cancer Research UK and Erin’s sister, Carol said: “As a family we have been through so much, losing my dad and Erin to cancer in a short space of time.”

Erin’s sister Jo has faced her own battle having been diagnosed with breast cancer twice.

She said: “Enduring chemotherapy and surgery is the most challenging thing I have ever done but each time I thought of Erin and knew I just had to get on with it.

“Losing Erin was so awful but I see the progress that is being made in treating cancer and hope that future generations, like my own daughter, will never have to face it.

“It will be an honour to run in memory of Erin and to celebrate beating cancer myself. We are taking part with friends and family, many of whom have also been affected by cancer.”

Carol, 42, said: “As soon as I saw the date for Pretty Muddy I knew it would be a great way to remember Erin and to mark five years since she passed away.”

Carol published her idea on social media and in a short time over 50 women had joined “Erin’s Superwomen”.

They include life-long friends and colleagues from Red Bull Racing where Erin worked.

Pretty Muddy is a women-only, non-competitive 5k obstacle course – with added mud and water to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Event organiser Cara Waller, said: “Carol and Jo have organised an amazing team in memory of Erin. They know more than most that cancer is a terrible disease. One day we will beat cancer, and the sooner that day comes, the better.

“It is exciting to have Pretty Muddy in Milton Keynes for the first time this year. The chance to walk, jog or run around the 5k course and get mucky for money is proving popular.”

It is hoped 2,500 women will raise £160,000 for Cancer Research UK by taking part on Saturday.

The money raised allows doctors, nurses and scientists to advance research which is helping to save the lives across the UK.

Erin’s Superwomen have already raised nearly a thousand pounds, to sponsor them visit: www.justgiving.com/Erinsmuddysuperwomen