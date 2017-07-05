Multi-arts festival is a success in Milton Keynes

Art in the Park Festival, organised by Milton Keynes Islamic Arts Heritage and Culture (MKIAC) saw the largest turn out in its ninth year last weekend, with 14,000 people attending over the two days.

The Festival burst into life with a vibrant Parade of Colours, street festival troupe Kinetika Bloco saw performers from local schools participate with MK Dhol Band, Wolverton Samba Band with many high profile names from the International Syrian arts scene.

“I’ve been running the Festival for over 9 years now and the multi-cultural arts that we are promoting and engaging with in Milton Keynes is the bedrock of building diverse communities, giving them the tools to flourish and feel welcome in Britain today,” said Anouar Kassim MBE, festival founder and director.