Mum and twins from Milton Keynes killed in Devon car crash named by police

A mother and her 12-year-old twins from Milton Keynes who died in a car crash in Devon have been named by local police.

Jane Baker-Lockett, 43, and her children, 12-year-old twins James and Amy Gaskin, died when the car they were travelling in was involved in a collision yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called at 8.25am to the A361 at Barnstaple following a two vehicle collision between a white Kia Sportage travelling towards Barnstaple and a Marks & Spencer lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

They were travelling in a separate vehicle from her husband and her 14-year-old son, who were not directly involved in the incident.

Mrs Baker-Lockett was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while her daughter Amy was pronounced dead on arrival at North Devon District Hospital. Twin brother James was taken to hospital via Air Ambulance but tragically died shortly after his arrival.

The road was closed for nine hours yesterday whilst officers from Exeter Serious Collision Investigation Unit examined the scene.

Inspector Richard McLellan, of Devon and Cornwall Police, told the BBC: "It would seem that a car travelling towards Barnstaple, for unknown reasons at the moment, has crossed the centre white line and hit an oncoming truck.

"Unfortunately the family were travelling in two seperate cars but travelling together along this road so dad was there at the scene as well.

"There is a significant amount of damage to the vehicles involved so it takes a while for our collision investigators to go through the scene, we owe it to the families to establish the full facts of what's happened as best as we can."