Mum brands basement car park in Milton Keynes a ‘fire trap’

A mother of three young children has raised concerns over a ‘fire trap’ in her basement.

The mother who did not want to be named has lived in Ambassador House in Queensway, Bletchley for the last five years and has slammed the housing association for not installing a communal fire alarm.

Since September, two blazes have broken out in the underground basement beneath the block of 40 flats, where a gas cupboard is located.

She explains: “Because it’s a purpose built block apparently there’s no requirement for a communal fire alarm to be installed.

“I’m too scared to sleep in case it happens again at night and nobody noticies - we have no alarm to tell us.

“Even my children are scared, they know something isn’t right and my four-year-old daughter saw the first fire a few months ago.

“She was terrified and had nightmares for weeks after, it was tramatic for her.

“You should feel safe in the place you’re bringing up your children, it shouldn’t feel like this.”

A Guinness Partnership, the housing association who own the property, spokeswoman, said: “While it is a concern that a second fire has occurred at Ambassador House in a short space of time it is reassuring to know that the fire safety arrangements and design features in place worked as intended.

“We will continue to work closely with the building’s managing agents, Affinity, who are responsible for fire safety in Ambassador House.”

The mum-of-three added: “I’m really considering moving out, ideally you should live somewhere you feel safe and I just don’t anymore.”