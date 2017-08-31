Mum brings home lingo in new sessions for tots

A city mumpreneur has set up a business to bring affordable foreign language lessons to kids in and around Milton Keynes*.

Tracey Coley, who lives in Nash, has opened a Kidslingo franchise that will teach French to babies, toddlers and primary school children. To celebrate her launch, she’s offering free taster sessions to local children, early years settings and primary schools.

Kidslingo is a children’s language franchise that teaches French and Spanish to over 6,000 babies, toddlers and primary school kids through a national network. Its innovative approach is based on the science of learning, and uses a clever mix of music, games, role-play, drama and storytelling.

Tracey, who previously worked in human resources and has two boys aged one and four, said: “Kidslingo’s fun and exciting methods of teaching a language are perfect for kids because they don’t feel like a class. I can’t wait to work with kids in the community to inspire them to love languages.” Tracey joins fellow franchisee, Alysa Brambles, who teaches Spanish in MK.