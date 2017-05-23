Mum hits out at school ban on fidget spinners

A mum who claims a fidget spinner proved a “miraculous” help to her son’s ability to learn has hit out at a school for banning the gadgets.

The young Radcliffe School pupil was given a lunchtime detention after fiddling with his £5 fidget spinner during lesson time.

“I was furious. They didn’t even give him time to eat his packed lunch,” said his mum.

“I don’t agree with the fidget spinner ban. My son is on the autistic spectrum and I found it amazing how much this thing helped him to concentrate. He was a different child when he had his fidget spinner.”

Radcliffe school denies not giving the boy a chance to eat his lunch. Like most other schools in MK they have banned fidget spinners because they are disruptive.

What do you think? Should fidget spinners be banned in schools?