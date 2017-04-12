Music around MK: your guide to the week ahead

From heavy rock to a folk great, there's plenty to keep music fans entertained...

Toseland

The Craufurd Arms, April 13

A couple of years have passed since Toseland graced the Wolverton haunt, but the band – fronted by double world superbike champion James Toseland – return tonight. And this fella really can belt out the tracks, trust us.

Or listen up – the band issued a new double A side single, Fingers Burned/Bullet, lifted from the current album Cradle the Rage.

Toseland has been showing its creative side over at its webstore too – issuing a whole new line of fashion clothing and accessories based on the Toseland T-logo.

Bands need to be enterprising these days!

The Craufurd show is the last date of a UK tour before the quintet make tracks to Europe where they'll continue playing with The Brew. Toseland have already supported artists including Aerosmith and Status Quo and and after constant live dates are a well oiled machine.

Al Stewart

The Stables, Wavendon, April 15

For 50 years, Al has been writing and singing songs and this tour sees him delivering many of them acoustically – going all the way back to the bedsit with Bedsitter Images. The recent recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to folk music will be joined by collaborator Dave Nachmanoff.

Police Dog Hogan

The Stables, April 19

Driving country-rock rhythms and a distinctive Americana vibe is the sound of the new album Wild By The Side Of The Road.

An exuberant fusing of country, pop and rocking bluegrass will air for the assembled, as the band tours to tease tracks from the LP.

Luke Daniels

The Stables, April 14

Luke’s work as a member of the Cara Dillon Band and Riverdance Orchestra sets his pedigree at the very highest level and means that a night of outstanding acoustic songs and music will flow from the Wavendon venue.

Join the award-winning singer and composer on Stage 2 from 8.45pm.

Noble Jacks

Bedford Esquires, April

Rip-roaring alt-folkers with roof raising energy whose warm electro-acoustic interactions fuse together with a mixture of upbeat folky foot-stompin’ rhythms and engaging lyricism. Expect heartfelt, yet uptempo songs showcasing fiddle, blues harmonica and big anthem topliness.

Twelve Foot Ninja

Craufurd Arms, April 15

TFN won America’s 2014 Golden Gods Award for Best New Talent and the band broke the world record for crowdfunding a video clip.

They’ve also hit the road and toured with some of the biggest bands in the world. And all without the push of a major label. Living the dream, they are. Listen in on Saturday night.

Louise Distras

Bedford Esquires, April 16

Louise Distras is already garnering comparisons to charged songstresses Brody Dalle and Courtney Love, but this British indie songstress is already a woman in a league of her own. Distras channels her anger, hopes and fears into anthems of love and fury for yet another let down generation.

