Music bursary winner from Milton Keynes hits the right note

Talented clarinet player Georgina Lee has been selected as this year’s winner of the Christopher Hopkinson Memorial Music Bursary.

The Walton High student plans to spend the money on a better clarinet as her current instrument is not good enough for the orchestral music she loves to play.

Georgina, who was described as “brilliant” at her audition, was presented with the bursary at Milton Keynes City Orchestra’s performance at the Venue, MK on Friday.

She has already had experience of life as a working musician by travelling to Germany, Belgium and Paris with MK Music Faculty.

The bursary is in memory of musician Christopher Hopkinson who was an early member of MKDC. It is awarded through Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

The Bursary panel members were impressed with Georgina’s audition and felt she demonstrated great potential. The 16-year- old clarinet player has already had a brilliant start

to her musical journey taking the position of principal clarinetist of the MK Youth Orchestra and playing in a pit band for various performances including Oliver and The Pirates of Penzance. Georgina has also played alongside with the professional musicians of MKCO this year with plans for 2018 as part of her role in The MK Youth Orchestra.

MKCO Principal Clarinet Nick Cox, gave a glowing report of her performance with him at the last concert and presented her with flowers.

Georgina is currently studying A Level Music, Maths and Biology at Walton High and has a keen interest in wildlife and conservation.

She said: “I’m really pleased to have been awarded the Christopher Hopkinson Memorial Music Bursary for 2017. I am hoping to buy a better ‘A’ clarinet, as my current A isn’t good enough for the orchestral music I am currently playing and hope to play in the future.”

Laura Berrisford, Philanthropy Manager at MK Community Foundation said: “Georgina was brilliant at her audition. She played exceptionally well and was really enthusiastic about her

musical development. We wish Georgina the very best of luck with her continued musical progression, and look forward to seeing where her music career takes her.”