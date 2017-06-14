NASA Astronaut Mike Foale is coming to Milton Keynes this month

British-born NASA Astronaut Mike Foale visits Milton Keynes on Saturday 24th June for a special event on the 20th anniversary of the Mir Space Station collision.

Mike Foale flew in space on six Space Shuttle missions including extended stays aboard the Russian Mir Space Station and taking command of the International Space Station.

He performed a spacewalk to fix the Hubble Space Telescope making him the first British citizen to walk in space.

Mike Foale was resident on Mir at the time when a spacecraft collided with the station, puncturing the hull, damaging the solar arrays and putting the station in a life threatening spin. It was his calculations that rescued both the Space Station and its crew.

Meet and greet with Mike, hear about his career in NASA and as a record-holding astronaut during a live lecture presentation, participate in an audience Q&A and witness a live on-stage interview with Mike regarding his new book and upcoming Hollywood movie about his astronaut career.... and leave with both a photograph and autograph to preserve the memories.

Further details about the event are available here https://AstroMikeFoaleLive.eventbrite.co.uk

Pic: Credit: @NAS_Astronauts via Twitter