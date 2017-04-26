National Trust property near Bedford opens its doors for the Bank Holiday

National Trust property, Dovecote and Stables in Willington will be open this Sunday.

Visitors will be able to view the remains of a Tudor manorial complex, which was commissioned by John Gostwick, who was in service with both Cardinal Wolsey and King Henry VIII.

The event begins at 1pm, but at 2pm a guided riverside walk around the Grange Estate, will lead out from the stables.

Organisers promise plenty of photo opportunities - so remember your cameras!

Teas will be served in the nearby St. Lawrence Church from 2pm, followed by an organ recital from 3pm.

Admission is free, but a donation to the National Trust is welcome.