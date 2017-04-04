National Wear a Hat Day is a massive success for Milton Keynes charity

Brain Tumour Research, based in Shenley Wood, is celebrating its most successful Wear a Hat Day ever.

Friday’s event was all about raising awareness of brain tumours, and raising cash in the battle to beat the disease.

“We have been amazed and delighted at the support received from across the region and indeed across the nation for Wear A Hat Day,” said Sue Farrington Smith, chief executive of the charity.

“Schools, businesses, clubs and pubs, as well as individuals affected themselves or with loved ones diagnosed with brain tumours, have held coffee mornings, raffles and cake sales.

“They have worn all manner of different hats and have sent in photographs in their droves showing how they joined in the fun on Wear A Hat Day. We are so grateful for their amazing support and their donations towards fighting the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40. Just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. This is unacceptable.

“A massive thank you also to our celebrity ambassadors, who have done such a great job raising awareness of #WearAHatDay.”

To donate, visit www.wearahatday.org

