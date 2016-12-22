Need to see a GP over the festive period in Milton Keynes?

As the Christmas holidays approach it’s important to know that you will be able to receive appropriate healthcare from the right service.

GP practices in Milton Keynes will be open as normal over the Christmas and New Year period but will close on Bank Holidays. If you need to see a GP, you should telephone your practice in the first instance, where you will be sign-posted to appropriate services.

Remember that pharmacists are well placed to give advice, information and provide medicines for a number of minor illness and injuries. Some pharmacies are open on Bank Holidays and all the pharmacy opening hours are available on NHS Milton Keynes CCG’s website http://www.miltonkeynesccg.nhs.uk/news/2016/pharmacy-opening-hours-over-christmas-and-new-year/

Should you require urgent medical attention please call 111 or go to the Urgent Care Centre on the Milton Keynes hospital campus which is open 24/7, 365 days a year, or the walk-in centre at Broughton Gate Health Centre, which is open 8am-8pm daily.