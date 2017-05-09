Neurological care specialists donate a shower chair to Milton Keynes Hospital

Specialist Neurological Care Centre, PJ Care in Milton Keynes, has heeded a call for help from the MK University Hospital NHS Trust, with the purchase and donation of a mobile shower commode for the hospital’s stroke unit.

The shower chair which has cost more than £1,000 will make showering and toileting stroke patients much more dignified, comfortable and efficient – for patients, their carers and staff - preventing the need for additional transfers around the bathroom.

It will also reduce the risk of strain in staff and carers, as well as prevent the likelihood of falls or slips in patients.

Vanessa Holmes, Head of Fund Raising said: “The shower chair for our stroke unit is something our NHS budgets won’t fund, so we are thrilled that P J Care looked favourably on this item of equipment.

“It will most definitely make a difference to our stroke patients and our nursing staff”.

Neil Russel, CEO of P J Care, presented the chair to ward sister Camille Keys and Mabel Maddy, Health Care Manager.