New Asda store in Milton Keynes is on the look-out for a community hero

Asda Newton Leys are asking for members of the local community to nominate a local hero, an individual who may have otherwise gone unnoticed.

The selected winner will be invited down to the opening of the new Asda store on Monday, October 23, to collect their gift and celebrate with the Asda team.

Nominees of all ages are welcome for consideration and entries are being accepted up to Friday, October 13, 2017.

Store manager Stuart Tarry said: “It’s fantastic to be able to acknowledge an individual who gives back to the local community here in Newton Leys.

We can’t wait to welcome the winning community hero to celebrate with us at the store opening, and thank them for all the hard work they’ve done.”

Entries can be sent via email to helen.butler@havas.com, or in the post to: Helen Butler, Good Deed Appeal, Havas PR, 3rd floor, 52 Princess Street, Manchester, M1 6JX.