New Asda store opened its doors in Milton Keynes today

The new 8,000 sq ft Asda store in Newton Leys, officially opened its doors to the public this morning.

Shoppers meet Bo the ‘shop-bot’ in Milton Keynes

The Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor David Hopkins, was on hand to celebrate the opening by cutting the ribbon to the new store.

He officiated the opening alongside store manager Stuart Tarry, the store team and the nominated community hero, Ethaniel Kelly-Wilson.

Fresh food and produce forms a major part of Asda Newton Leys, with a bakery department, an express pizza counter and an in-store rotisserie. Shoppers looking for a quick bite to eat will be able to make use of the food-to-go range.

“The opening morning was a great success and we’d like to say a huge thank you to the Mayor of Milton Keynes and all of our new customers who helped to celebrate with us,” said Stuart.

“It’s so exciting to finally unveil our store to local residents, and we’re looking forward to building relationships with the local community.”

Asda Newton Leys boasts a large and easily accessible car park at the front of the store and will open 7am-11am Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

More information on the store can be found online at: www.asda.com/newtonleys