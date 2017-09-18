New Asda supermarket to open in Milton Keynes next month

Asda will be opening a brand new supermarket in Newton Leys in October.

The £4.5m, 8,000 square foot store, which opens on October 23, will create 33 jobs for local residents, in a mixture of full and part time roles across all of its departments.

Fresh food and produce forms a major part of Asda Newton Leys, with a bakery department, an express pizza counter and an in store rotisserie.

Shoppers looking for quick bite to eat will be able to make use of the food to go range.

There will be two manned and six self-service checkouts, along with a click and collect service for hassle free shopping.

Store manager Stuart Tarry said: “We really can’t wait to open the new Asda in Newton Leys, everyone’s working really hard to get the store ready and we hope customers will be impressed when they see the wide range of products we’ve got to offer.

“In addition, we’ve a variety of new roles available from checkout operatives to replenishment colleagues across all departments. We’re looking forward to receiving applications from locals and to getting to know Newton Leys.”

Asda Newton Leys boasts a large and easily accessible car park at the front of the store and will open 7am-11am Monday to Saturday and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

Applicants are now being invited to apply for jobs at the new store. Visit www.asda.jobs for more information.