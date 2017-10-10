New campaign raises water shortage issues with Milton Keynes pupils

Milton Keynes Council’s Low Carbon team are joining forces with Anglian Water to raise awareness of water shortages and encourage people in the city to save water as much as possible.

All MK schools are being offered the opportunity to get involved in this important issue through the launch of the ‘POWER – Project Digital Social Platform (DSP)’.

Despite the increase in flooding reports across the UK, the amount of rainfall has actually fallen in the last few years. Rainwater provides around 60% of the water supply so low rainfall creates a real problem in the amount of water available.

This is Phase 1 of a project that offers information and support for teachers and pupils of all age groups focussing on issues such as water supply, quality and efficiency.

Information, suggestions and ideas from the campaign will be used alongside feedback from other areas across Europe to create an interactive platform on a wide range of water issues.

The education sessions will be held on the following dates and locations and will especially benefit co-ordinators of Science, Geography, PHSE and Eco schools:

Primary School Teachers:

Tuesday, November 28 at Anglian Water’s Leighton Linslade Education Centre from 4.30pm – 6.00pm

Secondary School Teachers:

Wednesday, November 29- Anglian Water’s Leighton Linslade Education Centre from 4.30pm – 6.00pm

There will also be a Pupils Day on Thursday, March 22 2018 between 10am and 3pm at Saxon Court, Central Milton Keynes.

If you want to book a place please email cDonnelly2@anglianwater.co.uk

