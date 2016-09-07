New church set to open at Shenley Brook End

A congregation who raised more than half a million pounds for a new church building will see their efforts rewarded on Monday.

Shenley Christian Fellowship will celebrate the opening of the Oak Tree Centre, which will be a home for worship as well as community projects.

The Shenley Brook End building cost £1.8 million and the 180 fellowship members raised £582,000 through a series of fundraising events. Low interest loans were secured to pay for the remainder.

SCF is affiliated to the Baptist denomination and the Evangelical alliance.

Spokesman Michael Jobling said: “This is the fellowship’s building but we very much want to share it with the local community too. We’re hoping it will be a real asset to local people.”